hungry hound

Hungry Hound: The Soul Shack shakes up soul classics in Hyde Park

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The South Side has a fair number of soul food restaurants, but in Hyde Park, not as many as you might think. The Soul Shack is hoping to shake things up a bit in the neighborhood... for one thing, by not offering all of the usual standards.

There's no fried catfish, no smothered chicken and definitely no pork at The Soul Shack, but they are trying to maintain high standards while serving a number of familiar dishes. One thing you won't want to miss are the vegetarian side dishes, which are made fresh every day.

EXTRA COURSE: "Soul Rolls"
EMBED More News Videos

Steve takes a closer look at Soul Shack's "Soul Rolls" - a full meal tucked into an egg roll.



A mountain of collard greens require strength and balance to cook. Stewed in pots the size of cannons, they are cooked down for hours. This is what mornings look like at The Soul Shack, which sits on a busy stretch of 53rd Street in Hyde Park.

"We just believe in keeping tradition in the family, so we clean and cook our collard greens fresh every day. With turkey; we are a no pork facility," said Gloria Roberts, owner of The Soul Shack.

One popular option is to get a sampler of several side dishes, and make it a meal. There's creamy, cheezy-rich mac & cheese, best eaten warm. The yams are also cooked in those enormous pots, stewed until sweet and caramelized. Cornbread gets a light shower of melted butter for extra flavor, right after it comes out of the oven. Each piece has the requisite crusty exterior, with a soft, crumbly middle. For main dishes, short ribs are popular, as is chicken, but you won't find whole chickens on the menu.

"We're only doing wings at this time. Our fried chicken is a southern tradition, coming from the South. It's hand battered every day we have a special ingredient we dare not share, but it's fried fresh to-order. There may be a little buttermilk marinade in there but if I tell you then I'll be giving away our secret," said Roberts.

You can try salmon as an alternative, but either way, Roberts said she and her staff are simply here to serve the neighborhood.

"Soul food is meant to feed your soul, we're here to feed the souls of everyone," she said.

The Soul Shack
1368 E. 53rd St.
773-891-0126
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhyde parkchicagofoodhungry houndrestaurant
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HUNGRY HOUND
2 NW Side spots cool Chicagoans with classic, exotic takes on creamy treats
Hungry Hound extra course: Rakki Cafe
Big Boss Chicken sizzling taste buds in Bridgeport
Sweet meets spice at Pilsen's Chocolat Uzma
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
R. Kelly accused of paying off alleged victim in 2008 trial
10K REWARD: Missing Ohio teen last seen in Michigan
Protests planned ahead of expected ICE raids in Chicago
What to do if ICE agents show up at your door
Humboldt Park alligator draws crowds, but remains elusive
'Cooked: Survival by Zip Code': New documentary recalls deadly 1995 heat wave
Labor Secretary Alex Acosta resigning amid Epstein criticism
Show More
Family of Ind. toddler killed in cruise ship fall returns home
Video: Family members attack woman's murderer in court
California girl says iPhone caught fire
Storm surge and more deadly dangers linked to hurricanes
Man jailed after girlfriend's 18-month-old nephew found dead
More TOP STORIES News