The Steak Out now open in South Loop with ribeyes, seafood and more

Photo: Tom L./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new steakhouse and Mediterranean spot, offering comfort food and more, has opened for business in the South Loop. Called The Steak Out, the fresh addition is located at 2113 S. State St.

The traditional steakhouse menu with a Mediterranean twist features T-bone steaks, New York strips, ribeyes, grilled salmon fillets, grilled shrimp platters and grilled chicken. You can order your meat a la carte, or you can make it an entree, which comes with a salad and your choice of either a baked potato, twice-baked potato, french fries or a vegetable medley.

The Steak Out has received good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

"This place is D-lish," Mike O., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 21, wrote. "Everything is pretty flame here and the service is nice and friendly."

Yelper Tom L. added, "Good food, friendly staff and the price is right. What else can you ask for? Took a little long but good things come to those who wait. Had the ribeye dinner with fries."

Head on over to check it out: The Steak Out is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
