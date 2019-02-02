The Swill Inn Super Bowl party spread

Recipe: Smoked and Grilled Chicken Wings
Ingredients
- 1lb chicken wings
- 3ears celery and carrot sticks
- Buffalo sauce or Bbq spice (as needed)
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 bag smoke chips
- 1 4-inch deep hotel pan
- 1 2-inch deep hotel pan
Directions
- Marinate chicken wings with salt and pepper ( minimum 24 hours)
- In a large, deep (at least 4" deep) baking pan, add 1bag smoke chips
- Spray the perforated pan with pan spray
- Turn stove on medium to high heat until
- When there is a swirl of smoke, Add one layer of marinated wings to pan(s)
- Cover with either foil or another full pan
- Smoke until fully cooked or 165 degrees, roughly 30-45 minutes
- Sear in sauté pan, glaze with your favorite spice and/or sauce
- Serve with carrots and celery
The Swill Inn is located at 415 N. Milwaukee Avenue in Chicago. For more information visit: https://swillinn.com/