The Swill Inn Super Bowl party spread

1lb chicken wings

3ears celery and carrot sticks

Buffalo sauce or Bbq spice (as needed)

Salt and pepper to taste

1 bag smoke chips

1 4-inch deep hotel pan

1 2-inch deep hotel pan

Marinate chicken wings with salt and pepper ( minimum 24 hours)

In a large, deep (at least 4" deep) baking pan, add 1bag smoke chips

Spray the perforated pan with pan spray

Turn stove on medium to high heat until

When there is a swirl of smoke, Add one layer of marinated wings to pan(s)

Cover with either foil or another full pan

Smoke until fully cooked or 165 degrees, roughly 30-45 minutes

Sear in sauté pan, glaze with your favorite spice and/or sauce

Serve with carrots and celery

The Swill Inn Executive Chef Lamar Moore joined ABC7 in the kitchen with his twist on classic Super Bowl party wings.The Swill Inn is located at 415 N. Milwaukee Avenue in Chicago. For more information visit: https://swillinn.com/