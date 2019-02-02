FOOD & DRINK

The Swill Inn Super Bowl party spread

Learn to make the perfect Super Bowl wings with the chef from the Swill Inn.

The Swill Inn Executive Chef Lamar Moore joined ABC7 in the kitchen with his twist on classic Super Bowl party wings.
Recipe: Smoked and Grilled Chicken Wings

Ingredients

  • 1lb chicken wings
  • 3ears celery and carrot sticks
  • Buffalo sauce or Bbq spice (as needed)
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 bag smoke chips
  • 1 4-inch deep hotel pan
  • 1 2-inch deep hotel pan

Directions

  • Marinate chicken wings with salt and pepper ( minimum 24 hours)
  • In a large, deep (at least 4" deep) baking pan, add 1bag smoke chips
  • Spray the perforated pan with pan spray
  • Turn stove on medium to high heat until
  • When there is a swirl of smoke, Add one layer of marinated wings to pan(s)
  • Cover with either foil or another full pan
  • Smoke until fully cooked or 165 degrees, roughly 30-45 minutes
  • Sear in sauté pan, glaze with your favorite spice and/or sauce
  • Serve with carrots and celery


The Swill Inn is located at 415 N. Milwaukee Avenue in Chicago. For more information visit: https://swillinn.com/
