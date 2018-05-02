These 3 new Chicago beer bars bring you craft brews and much more

Kite String Cantina
1851 W. Addison St. (at Wolcott Avenue), Roscoe Village
Photo: Mirella G./Yelp
Kite String Cantina is a new neighborhood haunt in Roscoe Village.
The cantina launched in March by husband-and-wife duo Andrew and Renee Ragin, in partnership with Footman Hospitality Group (Bucktown Dysfunctional Pub, Bangers & Lace, Split Milk).
Billing the bar as a cozy neighborhood hang-out spot, the Ragins take pride in their 20 beers on draft -- which includes local brewers like Haymarket, Metropolitan and Half Acre, as well as popular West Coast brands like 21st Amendment, Lagunitas and Anderson Valley.
In the cocktail department, Kite String Cantina specializes in bubblers, carbonated cocktails featuring tropical fruit juice blends. And the kitchen prepares a variety of taquitos made with housemade tortillas, plus chips and salsas.
Kite String Cantina currently holds 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp, indicating a positive start.
Yelper Melissa K., who reviewed Kite String soon after its debut, wrote, "Cocktails, taquitos, 80's goth jams, Ms. Pacman. It's everything I ever wanted in a neighborhood hangout. The owners are super friendly, and you can tell the drinks and food are made with expertise and love."
And Rich J. added, "In an area of sterile bars now stands a bastion of hope for the rest of us."
The funky cantina is open from 3 p.m.-2 a.m. on weekdays, 3 p.m.-3 a.m. on Saturday, and 3 p.m.-midnight on Sunday.
Wolcott Tap
1834 W. Montrose Ave. (between Ravenswood Avenue and Honore Street), Ravenswood
Photo: dustin l./Yelp
Wolcott Tap is the new beer bar that's taken over where former Ravenswood eateries Troquet and Walcott's Bar & Grill left off.
The bar and grill features 12 taps with a diverse selection of domestic craft beers and ciders. There's also the likes of BPR, Miller and Pacifico in cans and bottles, plus a wide selection of cocktails, and wines by the glass or bottle.
As for dinner, the kitchen serves a hefty list of hearty dishes, from sweet potato tots to open-faced sandwiches stuffed with grilled alligator and pork sausage, crawfish and bacon, or carnitas, ham and cheese.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp, Wolcott Tap has been getting positive attention.
Dan M., one of the first Yelpers to review the new bar, said, "Their beer program is on point, and the food is excellent."
And Yelper Carrie R. added, "Fast, friendly service, great music, great beer. They had one of my favorite beers from Michigan that is hard to find elsewhere!"
Wolcott Tap is open from 4 p.m.-12:30 a.m. on Monday-Wednesday, 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-3 a.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-12:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Fisk & Co.
225 N. Wabash Ave., The Loop
Photo: Ivy M./Yelp
"Mussels + Beer" is the name of the game at Fisk and Co., located just off the Chicago Riverwalk in The Loop.
Open since early April, Fisk and Co. slings Belgian brews alongside heaping plates of seafood.
For breakfast, you can pair a caffeinated or alcoholic brew with a smoked salmon bagel, Belgian waffle or greek yogurt topped with muesli and fruit. From brunch through dinner you can help yourself to the raw bar, seafood charcuterie, mussels, frites and dips, plus generous main dishes, like the octopus Bolognese, prosciutto-wrapped Chilean sea bass or chicken schnitzel.
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp, Fisk and Co. seems to be receiving a warm welcome.
Giving the establishment five stars, Yelper Stephanie S. raved, "The food was absolutely amazing. The mussels were finger-licking delicious and the smoked carrots were even better. To top off this delicious meal we had the ice cream/sorbets, and all of the four flavors were great."
Also offering a five-star review, Yelper Kathleen O. praised Fisk and Co. for its "tasty food and local craft beer served by friendly staff at a reasonable price point."
From Monday-Thursday, breakfast is served from 7 a.m.-10 a.m., followed by lunch from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and dinner from 5-10 p.m. On Friday, breakfast runs from 7-10 a.m., followed by lunch from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and dinner from 5-11 p.m. On Saturday, brunch is served from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., followed by 5-11 p.m. dinner service. And Sunday brunch runs from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., with dinner following from 5-10 p.m.