HALLOWEEN

What's the most popular Halloween candy? Skittles tops the list in the U.S.

EMBED </>More Videos

What's America's favorite Halloween candy in 2018? CandyStore.com examined 11 years of candy sale data to name Skittles 2018's most popular Halloween candy. (Shutterstock)

The numbers are in, and Americans are most looking forward to getting Skittles as part of their Halloween haul this year.

CandyStore.com examined 11 years of candy sale data to name Skittles 2018's most popular Halloween candy. The fruity, colorful candies edged out candy corn, last year's winner, which slipped to number six for 2018.

The website also broke down candy rankings by state; Skittles topped the list in California, Hawaii, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and South Carolina.

Interactive map courtesy of CandyStore.com

M&M's came in second place nationally, with Snickers, Reese's Cups and Starburst rounding out the top five for 2018's rankings.

Americans are expected to spend $2.6 billion on Halloween candy this year, according to CandyStore.com. Their research showed that, of the 179 million Americans who celebrate Halloween, 95 percent will purchase candy. On average, each household will spend $27 for Halloween candy.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodhalloweencandyholidayfun stuffbuzzworthywhat's trendingchocolatetrick or treat
HALLOWEEN
Haunted Houses near Chicago, Rockford
Kids should get flu shot before Halloween, doctors say
Full schedule: 31 Nights of Halloween
Neighbors host 2nd Halloween for child with leukemia
More halloween
FOOD & DRINK
Logan Square's Pretty Cool offers cold summer treats year-round
Ground beef recall over E. coli concerns after 1 person dies
Birthday cake Oreos coming soon for Mickey's 90th birthday
Dance club and restaurant Tao Chicago debuts in River North
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Addison Russell accused of domestic abuse by ex-wife, placed on leave
Pair killed in Portage crash after SUV turns in front of motorcycle
Nordstrom selling taped-up sneakers for $530
Birthing center stabbing in Flushing, Queens injures 5, including 3 infants
3D-printed gun company owner accused of sex with minor arrested in Taiwan
Colorado woman says she lost $35,000 stored in her freezer
Logan Square's Pretty Cool offers cold summer treats year-round
Homer Glen man accused of spray-painting anti-Muslim graffiti charged with hate crime
Show More
Long lines downtown for new iPhone, Apple Watch release
Huntley HS student accused of posting threat on Snapchat
Home security video shows repairman examining children's underwear
Former beauty queen attacked by robbers during 'Letgo' deal
Get paid $1,000 a day to eat pizza at home
More News