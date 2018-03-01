'Tied House' brings elevated French fare to Lakeview

FOOD & DRINK

A new French and American eatery has made its debut in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Lake View, called Tied House, is located at 3157 N. Southport Ave. (between Belmont Ave. & Fletcher St).

Situated next to popular music venue Schubas Tavern, this newcomer comes from Schubas' owners and James Beard Award-winning chef Debbie Gold (Mirador), and features a French-inspired seasonal menu.

Previously, Harmony Grill had occupied the space next Schubas, but that building was torn down to make way for Tied House.

On the menu, expect to see offerings such as quinoa with forged mushrooms and orange blossoms; monk fish with kohlrabi, green apple and barley; and pork terrine with black olives and truffle.

There's a selection of desserts and pastries on hand, too--Gold was formerly pastry chef at Everest. Look for sweet treats like bugnes (Italian pastries), a meringue and tangerine creamsicle with graham crackers, and angel food wedding cake with red currents and rose. (Take a look at the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new wine bar has already made a good impression.

Dominic L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 26th, said: "It is clear that chef Debbie Gold is using Tied House as an opportunity to make an entry into the Michelin Guide. So let me make a bold prediction: Michelin Guide in one year, Michelin-starred in two. In the meantime, I will be happy to give Tied House my business again soon."

Yelper Breanne S. added: "Came in for a cocktail on opening night. It's absolutely beautiful inside. They were well staffed and prepared for the rush. The bar menu is pretty extensive with great choices."

Head on over to check it out: Tied House is open Friday and Saturday from 4:30pm-midnight, and Sunday-Thursday from 4:30pm-11pm.
