Tips to make 2019 stress free

Lifestyle specialist Maisha Wynn joined ABC7 with small steps to help you reach your goals in 2019, plus tips for preparing the most important meal of the day.For more lifestyle tips from Maisha Wynn visit: http://www.livetowynn.com/ 2 medium-sized ripe bananas (frozen and sliced)1 1/2 cups So Delicious Organic Almond milk1/2 tsp. cinnamon1/2 tsp. turmeric1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extractCombine bananas, almondmilk, cinnamon, turmeric and vanilla extract in blender until smooth. Serve immediately.2 cups cooked lentils1 (16 oz. package) baby bella or portobello mushrooms (sliced)1 tsp. sea salt1/2 tsp. smoked paprika1/2 tsp. cumin1/2 tsp. cayenne1 tsp. garlic powder1/2 cup water2 tbsp. organic coconut oil or extra virgin olive oilTortillas (flour or corn, your choice)Toppings: Sliced avocado, diced tomato, shredded cabbage, cilantro, or lime are optionalHeat oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add your mushroom and sea salt. Cook until fork tender, about 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Then add your cooked lentils, remaining seasoning, and water. Mix well. Simmer mixture until completely heated.Lightly warm up your tortillas in a dry (no oil) skillet over medium heat. Cook them for about 30 seconds on each side.Serve your mushrooms and lentils in your tortillas with your favorite toppings, if desired.Enjoy!