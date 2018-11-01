FOOD & DRINK

'Tis the season... Starbucks holiday cups, drinks, treats are back!

EMBED </>More Videos

‘Tis the season… Starbucks holiday cups, drinks, treats are back!

Halloween is behind us... and now it's officially time for the holidays.

That also means Starbucks is rolling out its holiday cups!

There are four new designs this year: red stripes, a green argyle pattern, red and white flames, and one with mistletoe coffee cherries in red and green.

The company is also bringing back classic specialty drinks like peppermint mochas and gingerbread lattes.

Starbucks is also introducing new holiday-themed treats like sugarplum cheese Danishes and pistachio honey croissants.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodstarbucksholidayholiday specialfoodu.s. & worldcoffee
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Ways to donate Halloween candy leftovers
Explore these 3 new Lakeview businesses
Texas bar transforms into Moe's Tavern from 'The Simpsons'
Halloween 2018: Chipotle Boorito and other freebies and deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman, 21, fatally shot in robbery inside car in front of 2 nieces
Cars smashed, set on fire by large group of teens in Hyde Park
Lawsuit: 2 men beaten by off-duty CPD sergeant outside gay nightclub
FACT CHECK: Trump's immigration claims
5 children, 2 adults hit by car at school bus stop in Florida
Tree of Life synagogue shooting victims remembered at multi-faith gathering
Baby died after maggot infestation, diaper rash, prosecutor says
Illinois congressional candidate's political ad angers British village
Show More
Lake Bluff mansion hits market at nearly $20 million
Man makes sexual comments, tries to take girl from stroller in Little Village
'Obamacare' sign-ups begin Thursday
Skeleton found in basement decades after owner went missing
More News