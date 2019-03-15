Food & Drink

Tomahawk steak baked in mountain of salt at Chicago's Travelle

CHECK. THIS. OUT. This tomahawk steak is baked in a MOUNTAIN OF SALT.

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Travelle's chef de cuisine Jeff Vucko shows ABC 7's Jesse Kirsch how this River North restaurant is putting its own spin on "surf and turf" with a $155-pairing of steak and Maine lobster.

The 32-ounce steak is seared in a cast iron pan to give it a nice crust, then packed in rock salt from France mixed with kosher salt, black peppercorns, fresh rosemary and fresh thyme. After it's baked, the mountain of salt is cracked open tableside.

To try it for yourself, make a reservation at Travelle Chicago.
