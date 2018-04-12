Top Chef alum, Girl & the Goat owner Stephanie Izard

Top Chef alum, Stephanie Izard, stops by "Windy City LIVE" to chat about her new cookbook, "Gather & Graze." The book has recipes that hit all of the right salty, savory, tangy, and sweet notes. She shows us how to make her "tasty eggy kimchi bacon thing."
Izard recently won the title of "Iron Chef" on the Food Network.
She currently owns three restaurants in Chicago: Girl & the Goat, Little Goat Diner, and Duck Duck Goat.
For more information about Stephanie Izard, please visit: stephanieizard.com.
To pick up a copy of her new cookbook, please visit THIS LINK.
