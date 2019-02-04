FOOD & DRINK

Top pizza choices in Chicago for takeout and dining in

Pequod's Pizzeria. | Photo: Liana L./Yelp

A lot goes into choosing a pizza -- even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious -- particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.

Fortunately, Chicago boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.

1. Pequod's Pizzeria



Photo: daniel y./Yelp

Topping the list is Pequod's Pizzeria. Located at 2207 N. Clybourn Ave. (between Webster and Greenview avenues) in Lincoln Park, the spot to score pizza and more is the most popular pizza spot in Chicago, boasting four stars out of 5,174 reviews on Yelp.

2. Piece Brewery And Pizzeria



Photo: tim m./Yelp

Next up is Wicker Park's Piece Brewery and Pizzeria, situated at 1927 W. North Ave. (between Winchester and Elk Grove avenues). With four stars out of 3,396 reviews on Yelp, the brewery, which offers pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Chicago Pizza And Oven Grinder Company



Photo: chicago pizza and oven grinder company/Yelp

Chicago Pizza And Oven Grinder Company, a bar and Italian spot that offers pizza and more in Lincoln Park, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 2,278 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2121 N. Clark St. to see for yourself.

4. Lou Malnati's Pizzeria



Photo: tina s./Yelp

Last but not least,c heck out Lou Malnati's Pizzeria, which has earned four stars out of 2,202 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, at 805 S. State St. (between Polk and Ninth streets).
