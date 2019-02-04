Top pizza choices in Evanston for takeout and dining in

Fortunately, Evanston boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.
1. Union Pizzeria
Photo: union pizzeria/Yelp
Topping the list is Union Pizzeria. Located at 1245 Chicago Ave. (between Hamilton and Dempster streets), the wine bar and Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, is the highest rated pizza spot in Evanston, boasting four stars out of 415 reviews on Yelp.
2. Union Squared
Photo: union squared/Yelp
Union Squared, a spot to score pizza and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 65 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1307 Chicago Ave. (between Greenwood and Dempster streets) to see for yourself.
3. Blaze Fast Fire'd Pizza
Photo: blaze fast fire'd pizza/Yelp
Over in Downtown, check out Blaze Fast Fire'd Pizza, which has earned four stars out of 153 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score pizza and more at 1737 Sherman Ave. (between Clark and Church streets).