Tortello brings the art of handmade pasta making to Time Out Market Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is really nothing like homemade pasta!
Time Out Market Chicago is hosting a class just for kids to teach them the art of the noodle.
Alex Mulgrove from Tortello Sfoglina, joined ABC7 lived from Time Out Market's event kitchen to discuss the class.
Tortello Pasta Making Class for Kids will be held once a month a 10:30 a.m. The first two classes in 2020 will be held on January 12th and February 9th.
Parents can join in on the fun too, Pasta Making With Tortello for adults are held on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.
Time Out Market Chicago is located at 916 West Fulton Market in Chicago's West Loop.
For more information about purchasing tickets for the classes, visit Time Out Market Chicago's website.
