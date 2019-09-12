Traditional Caipirinha recipe by Texas de Brazil for National Caipirinha Day

If you're looking for something a little different for a cocktail over the weekend, why not try a Caipirinha.
Michael Truax from Texas de Brazil
joined ABC7 Chicago to show us how to shake up Brazil's national drink.
Friday, September 13 is National Caipirinha Day and all day at Texas de Brazil you can enjoy them for just $5.
The spirit is made only in Brazil and is considered the first distilled sugar cane spirit in the Americas. Caipirinha even pre-dates rum, which is made with molasses, by nearly a hundred years.
Truax showed us how to make a traditional Caipirinha.Instruction for Caipirinha Recipe:Start by rolling the lime on a hard surface prior to slicing, as it helps soften the flesh and releases the juices. Cut the lime lengthwise into quarters. Cutting in this direction will reveal a white line which is the pithy core. Use a paring knife to remove this core or the caipirinha will be bitter. Cut each piece again in half to create 8 pieces in total and place them in a short heavy 10 ounce glass. Muddle the lime to extract as much juice as possible. Be careful not to overdo it or you may extract the bitter oils from the skin. Add the raw sugar and stir with a spoon. Fill the glass with ice cubes (not nugget, crushed or flaked ice) and pour in the cachaa. Transfer the contents to a martini shaker, cover and shake gently for only 4 or 5 seconds. Transfer the liquid and ice back to the glass and serve immediately.
Add variety with ripe strawberries, 2-3 mint leaves and enjoy. Mango fans can substitute about two tablespoons of mango puree leaving out the mint.
