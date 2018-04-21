TriBecca's Cubano adds new twists to classic sandwich

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3371985" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In Steve's Extra Course video, he takes a closer look at the food stall's only dessert - a delicious rum and lime-soaked rum donut - that's griddled, rather than fried.

There are about a dozen options to choose from inside the Loop's Revival Food Hall - lunch has never had such delicious dilemmas. But a new stall, three-month pop-up TriBecca's Cubano, is luring the curious with its take on the Cubano sandwich."We did this sandwich at Sunday Dinner Club, where I was a sous chef for five years, and everyone loved it so much, Josh and 'Tine thought it would be a good idea for all of us to go into business together and start making sandwiches," said Becca Grothe.That would be Josh Kulp and Christine Cikowski, co-owners of Honey Butter Fried Chicken, who put Becca in charge.For the Cubano, she begins with great bread slathered with chipotle aioli."The bread is an olive oil and sea salt ciabatta we get from a bakery we get here in Chicago," she said. "We use ham from Twin Oaks Farm in Illinois. We're using really good slow-cooked pork that essentially just falls apart then we toss with mojo marinade."House-made pickles give the sandwich some acidity, while Swiss cheese from Wisconsin adds just the right amount of creaminess with a slight tang. Instead of the usual butter on the outside, Grothe opts for a homemade mustard butter, then places them on the griddle for a few minutes beneath the weight of a cast-iron press.Once the bottom is crisp, she turns it over to finish off the other side. A few optional builds add fresh avocado or kimchi.You'll want to be sure to get the excellent sweet potato fries, or maybe a refreshing pineapple ginger agua fresca or a Cuban rum mojito."It's made with fresh mint and fresh lime squeezed into it," she said.The Tribecca Cubano pop-up will be here for sure through June 29th, but they might extend their stay depending on how popular they are.Revival Food Hall125 S. Clark St.M-F, 10:30 am - 7 pm