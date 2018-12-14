Tsaôcaa, brings bubble teas, desserts and more to Chicago's Chinatown | Hoodline

FOOD & DRINK

A new spot to score desserts, bubble tea and shaved ice has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 2026 S. Clark St., Unit G , the fresh addition is called TSAoCAA.

Described by one Yelper as having an LA vibe, this spot offers Korean desserts and an array of fruit and milk teas. Favorite drinks include the ice grapefruit and strawberry green teas, as well as specials like the caramel bubble black teas (choose from conjac boba, dark brown sugar or Oreo and milk foam). Look out for the gluten-free, French macaroons in flavors like coconut, hazelnut brittle and blueberry lavender.

TSAoCAA has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Victoria K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 9, wrote, "I like that the sugar level can be tweaked to your preference. I ordered the King of Oolong Tea with the Milk Cap 30 percent sugar and the Rose Oolong with Milk Cap 70 percent sugar. The milk caps in both drinks were fluffy and creamy, and the combination of the tea to cap was so delicious!"

Yelper Eric K. added, "This is the second time here in the past two days. This spot's King Of Oolong Milk Tea is one of the better milk teas I've had."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: TSAoCAA is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
