Turkitch brings breakfast fare to Lincoln Park

Hungry? A new neighborhood breakfast and brunch spot has you covered. Called Turkitch, the newcomer is located at 565 W. Diversey Parkway in Lincoln Park.
Guests can dine in the restaurant or purchase frozen pre-packaged food to-go. On the menu, look for the baklava, waffles with fruit toppings or the boregi, which is a puff pastry filled with cheese, potato or spinach.
Turkitch has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.
Adam R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 16, wrote, "I just had a really impressive visit to this delightful new heaven. I just got two take-out pieces of pistachio baklava and a coffee. The coffee smelled fantastic. And the baklava is really unique in a fantastic way."
Yelper Yener O. added, "I stopped here on a Sunday morning before walking around Lincoln Park. The staff were super friendly. It was very spacious inside. Really good Turkish foods!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Turkitch is open from 8 a.m.-8:30 p.m. daily.
