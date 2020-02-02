Turkitch Turkish Kitchen expands throughout Chicago, launches 3 locations

CHICAGO -- Chicago is full of many diverse food options, and there's a new restaurant combining authentic Turkish cuisine with a twist.
Turkitch, a brand of Turkish food products originally founded in 2016, just launched three brick and mortar restaurant locations in the Chicago area. Their flagship Turkitch Turkish Kitchen restaurant in located in Lakeview, 565 W. Diversey Ave., and two additional spaces are located at the Raffaello Hotel, 201 E. Delaware Pl., and the Chicago French Market, 131 N. Clinton St.
Embracing Turkish culture's commitment to dining, Turkitch offers traditional Turkish cuisine with a twist and plans a major expansion in the market.
The owner of Turkitch Turkish Kitchen joined ABC7 to demonstate the Turkish dish su boregi.
For more information, visit www.turkitch.us.
Recipe
Name of dish: Su Boregi
Ingredients:
o Borek (Noodles)
o 5 phyllo sheets/yufka
o 1 lb. water (room temperature)
o 1 lb. milk
o lb. olive oil
o 4 eggs
o Filling
o 1 lb. white cheese, crushed or grated
o bunch parsley, chopped
Preparation:
- Break the eggs in a large mixing bowl and whisk shortly.
- Then, into the same bowl add: water, milk and olive oil. Whisk all together so they are well combined.
- Oil a large serving dish or an oven tray with olive oil using an egg brush (make sure to oil the sides, too).
- Take a whole yufka and spread it onto the tray, leaving the corners laying out.
- Spread some of the milky mixture on top of the first yufka.
- Take the second yufka and rip it in half with your hand.
- Soak each piece one by one into the milky mixture and spread it gently on the first yufka.
- Take the third yufka and repeat what you did with the second.
- Spread the cheese mixture evenly on top of that.
- Take the fourth yufka and repeat what you did with the second on top the cheese layer.
- Pack the corners of the first yufka on top, as if closing the top of an envelope.
- Take the fifth yufka, soak it in the milky mixture whole. Spread it carefully on top, tucking the corners to under the whole pack, as if making a bed.
- Cut the dish into rectangular pieces.
- Pour the remaining milky mixture evenly, especially on the cut lines.
- Cover the tray with aluminum foil and keep in the fridge for at least 30 minutes (up to 24 hours).
- Remove the aluminum foil from the tray.
- Cook in a preheated oven at 180 degrees for 40 minutes, until both sides are brownish.
- Let it cool briefly and serve.
