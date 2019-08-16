Food & Drink

Tyson recalls 39,000 pounds of chicken products that may contain 'extraneous materials'

CHICAGO -- Tyson Foods is recalling 39,078 pounds of its Weaver Brand frozen chicken patty product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the recall includes the 26-ounce resealable plastic bags of the frozen, fully-cooked chicken items that were produced on January 31st.

The following products are subject to recall:



26-oz. resealable plastic bags containing "Weaver CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT" with a best if used by date of "Jan312020" and lot code 0319PBF0617, 0319PBF0618, 0319PBF0619, 0319PBF0620, 0319PBF0621, 0319PBF0622, 0319PBF0623, or 0319PBF0600 represented on the label.

"The products subject to recall bear establishment number "P-13456" printed on the back of the resealable plastic bag," the USDA said.

The items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

So far, no illnesses or injuries have been reported.

The recalled products should either be thrown away or returned to the store where they were bought.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call or text Tyson Foods' Consumer Relations hotline at (855) 382-3101.

For more information, visit: USDA.gov.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkrecallu.s. & worldchicken
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ISP trooper shot in Wheeling; 1 in custody
Man helped murder suspect dispose of Gary woman's body, court documents say
Plant dumps cyanide into Little Calumet River, killing fish and shutting down Indiana Dunes
Air & Water Show: What you need to know
Hungry Hound: Little Lulu's mixes up healthy summer treats
Chicago gun seizures outrank NY, LA combined, police say
Man charged in Near North Side broom attack
Show More
Man accused of smashing car windows with rocks downtown charged
Woman robs 2 banks in one day: FBI
Year Up gets Chicago youth jobs in corporate world
Video shows moments before toddler fatally struck in Houston parking lot
Planes rehearsing above lakefront Friday ahead of Air and Water Show
More TOP STORIES News