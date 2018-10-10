FOOD & DRINK

Union Full Board brings Detroit-style pizza, drinks and more to Wrigleyville

Photo: Union Full Board/Yelp

By Hoodline
Pizza fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The new addition to Wrigleyville, called Union Full Board, is located at 3473 N. Clark St. in the Wheelhouse Hotel.

The full-service restaurant comes from the group behind Union Pizzeria in Evanston and Union Squared in Revival Food Hall, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Expect small and large plates, appetizers, Detroit-style square-cut pizzas and sandwiches. Look for signature pies such as Burrata Margherita with fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce and torn basil; the Greektown Spinach with garlic, Kalamata olives, tomato, feta, mozzarella and brick cheese; and the Nickel City Redhot with Buffalo chicken, blue cheese and red onions. Here's the full menu.

Weekend brunch, cocktails, beer and wine are also on offer.

The newcomer has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp.

Robb S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 4, wrote, "The atmosphere was very good with friendly staff that were very accommodating. The pizza was excellent also and I am usually not a fan of pan-style pizza. It was light and fluffy and tasted great."

David R. added, "Great Detroit-style pizza. The sauce and cheese were phenomenal! Friendly staff and a great wine list. This will be our new local pizza joint."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Union Full Board is open from 4-11 p.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
Alessi presents 'In the Kitchen': Joe Calabrese, of Zia's Trattoria
Hiro Sushi & Desserts Bar opens in Hyde Park
The 4 coolest new bars to check out in Chicago
New Hillside Krispy Kreme randomly giving away tickets for free doughnuts for a year
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Hurricane Michael 2018: Path makes landfall in Florida Panhandle
What do hurricane categories really mean?
Here's what Hurricane Michael looks like from space
'My heart is racing': Ginger Zee reacts to Michael making landfall
Warner Saunders, longtime Chicago TV journalist, dies
SB local lanes of Dan Ryan closed to overturned semi
Man charged with DUI after pregnant mom of 4 killed in Streamwood
Police searching for thief who snatched 1,000-pound hammer
Show More
'Real Housewives' husband Joe Giudice to be deported
NYC passes law allowing gender-neutral birth certificates
4 charged with attacking CPD officers, locking them inside Englewood home
VIDEO: Deputies race to save newborn not breathing
Limo owner's son charged in Schoharie, NY, crash that killed 20
More News