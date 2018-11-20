BUZZWORTHY

Ice cream company brings Thanksgiving flavors to dessert menu

New Thanksgiving-themed ice cream flavors from Salt & Straw are giving you a taste of dinner for dessert. (Credit: Salt & Straw)

Have you ever wanted to have ice cream for dinner? Well, new Thanksgiving-themed ice cream flavors from Salt & Straw are giving you a taste of dinner for dessert.

The seasonal flavors include Roasted Cranberry Sauce Sorbet, Sweet Potato Casserole with Maple Pecans, Roasted Peach and Sage Cornbread Stuffing, and Spiced Goat Cheese and Pumpkin Pie.

And of course, it wouldn't be Thanksgiving without some turkey. For the more adventurous, there is a Salted Caramel Thanksgiving Turkey flavor.



The yummy treats are handcrafted and come in five to 10-gallon containers.

But don't get too excited because there's one part of the "meal" that's not so sweet.

Unless you live near one of their locations in California, Washington and Oregon, you'll have to shell out a ton of dough to have your order shipped -- $100 in some states.

And that's on top of the $65 you'll be paying for the five pints.

After Thanksgiving, Salt & Straw will release other holiday flavors, including Peppermint Bark Cocoa and Gingerbread Cookie Dough.

Related Topics:
foodice creamfallthanksgivingfoodbuzzworthydesserts
