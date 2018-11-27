Looking to chow down on some Southern fare? A new spot has you covered. Called Virtue Restaurant, the new arrival is located at 1462 E. 53rd St. in Hyde Park.
This upscale establishment is a new offering by Erick Williams, formerly the chef of MK the Restaurant, Eater reports.
Virtue offers a range of appetizers, mains and side dishes, alongside wine, beer, ciders and cocktails. Notable menu options include biscuits with housemade butter, broccoli with cheddar and candied peanuts, or gumbo as starters; pork chops, salmon and beef short ribs for dinner; and mac and cheese, cheddar grits and lima beans to complement main dishes. Check out the websitehere for a full list of offerings and more information.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, Virtue Restaurant is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Yelper Cecil D., who reviewed the new spot on Nov. 23, wrote, "This is upscale Southern food at its best. Every meal was tasty. We devoured the mac and cheese (we slightly fought over it). The short ribs were one of the best that I've ever had. Grits yum. Gizzards (I can't believe I'm saying this) yum yum. Catfish and pork chops were oh so good."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Virtue Restaurant is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Wednesday and Sunday, 4:30 p.m.-10 p.m. on Thursday, and 4:30 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Upscale Southern spot Virtue Restaurant debuts in Hyde Park
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories