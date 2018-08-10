U.S. Pizza Museum opens in Chicago

CHICAGO --The city that boasts it gave the world deep-dish pizza is now home to a pizza museum.
The U.S. Pizza Museum opens its doors at 1146 S. Delano Street in Chicago's South Loop neighborhood Friday. The museum will be open through October, and possibly longer.
The museum was created in 2015 but has mostly existed online and in pop-up exhibits.
Museum founder Kendall Bruns says the new space will be 3,000 square feet and allow him to tell the full story of pizza and its U.S. makers.
Bruns said the museum will also explore how pizza is so nostalgic for so many people, how that fuels their passion for and about it.
Among the items in the collection are pizza-themed clothing, menus, records and toys. Admission is free but timed tickets are required. More information and ticket reservation information can be found at uspizzamuseum.com.
The museum will be open on Fridays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Bruns said they are expecting about 100 people for the grand opening Friday night.
The museum isn't a restaurant, but pizza will be available at nearby pizzerias and food trucks.
WLS-TV contributed to this report.