Vajra brings Himalayan/Nepalese fare to West Town

If you've got Himalayan/Nepalese on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The fresh arrival to West Town, called Vajra, is located at 1329 W. Chicago Ave.
The restaurant features curry and Tandoori dishes and serves authentic cocktails and teas from rare tea cellars. Menu standouts include the Heritage Goat (with a five spice blend, star anise and ginger silver), Tandoori Venison and Madras Curry with a choice of paneer, chicken, lamb or shrimp.
Off the beverage menu, there is the Mango Habanaero Lassi (alphonso mango puree, yoghurt, habanero syrup and marmalade and saffron-pink Himalayan salt) and ht ePorcelain Indien (coconut water, coconut cream, cane syrup and rose water).
Vajra has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.
V G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 15, wrote, "We got the samosas, chicken tikka masala, fish curry, saag paneer and garlic naan and all were delicious. The pudding dessert we got was also really good."
Vajra is now open at 1329 W. Chicago Ave., so stop in to try it for yourself Sunday-Thursday from 5 p.m.-10 and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m.-11 p.m.
