Vapiano expands its reach with West Loop Gate eatery

Photo: Vapiano/Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood Italian spot has you covered. International chain Vapiano has added a new location at 222 S. Riverside Plaza, Suite 101, in West Loop Gate.

Dubbed Vapiano Riverside, the new addition is the city's third, behind locations in the Loop and Magnificent Mile. The chain, which now has more than 200 franchises across 33 countries, was founded in 2002 in Hamburg, Germany. According to its website, all of its locations are designed to provide relaxed settings that enable companionship and sharing.

Chicago's newest location offers traditional Italian fare, including appetizers like bruschetta and caprese, pizzas packed with vegetables or meat, classic plates and pastas like chicken Alfredo and ratatouille, as well as espresso drinks and desserts. Guests can dine in or order their meals to go.

With a 3.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Vapiano Riverside has made a promising start.

Michael F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 23, said, "I ordered for pickup on their website for lunch, the process was seamless and easy, even though they just opened."

Yelper Simon W. added, "Beautiful restaurant along with great food and great staff. Very unique concept, so if you like unique dining experiences, you have gotta go try it out. Highly recommended!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Vapiano Riverside is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekdays and noon-10 p.m. on weekends.
