If you've got vegetarian fare on the mind, a recent restaurant rebranding is need-to-know. The former Victory's Banner has now become Lucy's Cafe and is housed in the same spot at 2100 W. Roscoe St. in Roscoe Village.
Sold two years ago, the owners recently transitioned to the new name, keeping many of the old menu items while adding new offerings like vegan cheese, the business explains on its Facebook page.
Lucy's Cafe offers a wide variety of breakfast and brunch options including vegan French toast, pancakes, crepes, breakfast bowls, breakfast sandwiches and more.
The eatery has remained a popular spot with a four-star rating on Yelp.
Yelper Janice W., who reviewed Lucy's Cafe on Sept. 26, wrote, "Great veg and vegan options. Well prepared and seasoned. Nice outdoor seating area."
Head on over to check it out: Lucy's Cafe is open from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
Vegetarian eatery in Roscoe Village becomes Lucy's Cafe
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News