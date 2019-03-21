Veggie Grill brings vegan fare to River North

Hungry? A new neighborhood vegan spot has you covered. Called Veggie Grill, the new arrival is located at 629 N. Wells St. in River North.
The new spot is the latest Chicago opening for the vegan restaurant chain. Try the Sonoran bowl, with quinoa, black beans, fire-roasted carrots and avocado, or the Mediterranean Supergreens Salad with kale, house-made falafel, hummus and a lemon vinaigrette. (View the full menu here.)
Veggie Grill has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Tyler R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 17, wrote, "Great service. Good food. First time at VG, and the staff were very helpful and attentive to whatever we needed. Food also arrived quickly. Very clean."
And Alyssa W. wrote, "My favorite restaurant ever! Food is amazing, but I love the drinks. You can't go wrong with anything on the menu."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Veggie Grill is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday and Monday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
