Veterans Q creates 'dad bod' calendar to support veterans

Some suburban Chicago veterans are embracing the "dad bod" to support servicemen and women.

Veterans Q is a barbecue company created in 2017. Its profits are donated to local and national veteran organizations.

The company combined its love of barbecue with shirtless men to raise money and gain people's attention. The "2019 Barbecue Boy Toys" calendar features 12 men totally embracing their physiques and baring them for the camera.

Veterans Q president and founder Steve Lulofs visited ABC7 to explain how he came up with this idea, and how his company is making a difference in the lives of veterans. "Mr. June" Matt Hoppensteadt also joined to share what it was like to be a model for this calendar.
