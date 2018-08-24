FOOD & DRINK

Vietnamese eatery Tai Nang opens its doors in the Ukrainian Village

Photo: Ye S./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Vietnamese fare on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 937 N. Damen Ave. in the Ukrainian Village, the fresh addition is called Tai Nang.

On the menu, offerings include pho soup, soft-shell crab and papaya salad, grilled lemongrass pork chop and fried red snapper, as well as honey toast for dessert. Other Asian cuisines also make an appearance with dishes like pad thai, tom yum soup and Japanese scallops. See the full menu here.

With a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has been warmly received by patrons.

Yelper Soyoung S. added, "I love the decor of the restaurant, it feels very authentic to Vietnamese culture. Nice, warm, dim lighting too, and the chefs and waitstaff were all friendly!"

And Sharon L. wrote, "Great addition to the neighborhood. I no longer have to go to Vietnamese town to get fresh spring rolls."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Tai Nang is open from 4-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday and noon-10 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Monday.)
