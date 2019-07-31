Windy City LIVE

VitaLife meal moment of the day: Nutrition labels

This segment is produced with & sponsored by VitaLife Weight Loss Program.

All this week, we are giving you one healthy eating tip a day, from the founder of the Vitalife Weight Loss Program - Davis Jaspers. Wednesday is all about nutrition labels - how do you read them? What do you look for?

Jaspers headed out to the Fresh Thyme Farmers Market in Joliet to show us what we need to know.

For more on nutrition labels, visit the VitaLife website.
