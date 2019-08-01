Windy City LIVE

VitaLife meal moment of the day: Sweeteners

This segment is produced with & sponsored by VitaLife Weight Loss Program.

For all this week, we are giving you one healthy eating tip a day from the founder of the VitaLife Weight Loss Program - Davis Jaspers.

Thursday is all about being sweet. What's the difference between sweeteners? Jaspers lets us know.

For more on sweeteners, head to the VitaLife website: https://www.vitalifeweightloss.com/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodwindy city live
WINDY CITY LIVE
VitaLife meal moment of the day: Nutrition labels
Girls flex 'STEM' knowledge in ComEd Ice Box Derby
VitaLife meal moment of the day: Whole vs. processed foods
Next on Windy City LIVE
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crash involving 3 school buses injures 17 in Libertyville
Lollapalooza gates open in Grant Park
SUV crashes into Panda Express near Midway, driver flees
Man wanted for violent Lincoln Park carjacking
Criminal case put on hold against father involved in twins' hot car deaths
526 teeth removed from 7-year-old boy's jaw
Perseid meteor shower and more reasons to look at the night sky in August
Show More
You probably won't get your $125 from the Equifax settlement
American tourists forced to jump ship in shark-infested waters
Prospect Heights man faces 30 years for stealing rat traps
Dirt biking crash saves Elburn man's life
5 Ohio police officers face discipline in Stormy Daniels strip club arrest
More TOP STORIES News