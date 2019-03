VU Rooftop serving Irish classics this St. Patrick's Day

Preheat oven to 300 and set the leprechaun trap.

Season the lamb shoulder with salt and pepper.

In a shallow, large bottomed pot (with a lid), heat 2oz. vegetable oil over a med/high flame. Once the oil starts to smoke slightly, carefully add the lamb and begin to sear the meat, turning periodically as to evenly brown all sides.

Once the lamb is evenly browned, pull from the pan and lower heat to medium. Add the leeks, carrots, celery and garlic. Begin to sweat gently.

Once the vegetables are sweat and the leeks begin to become translucent, add the bay leaves and deglaze with 2 pints of ale.

Bring ale and vegetables to a boil, lower to a simmer.

Add the lamb back to the pan and continue to simmer.

Cover the pot and place in oven for 1.5 hours or until the lamb is tender

Remove the pot from the oven and leave lamb in stock at room temperature for 1hour.

Remove the lamb from the stock (reserve the stock) and pull the meat into stands.

Strain the cooking liquid and return to the pot along with the pulled lamb meat. Return the stock to a simmer and heat the pulled meat through.

Add all ingredients together and whisk thoroughly.

Place in the pot with the chicken broth, vinegar and salt.

Bring liquid to a simmer and cover the pot with a tight lid.

Braise the cabbage for approximately 1 hour.

Lightly butter the potato buns on both sides. Toast the buns lightly golden

Spread a small amount of the garlic aioli across the bun

Add about 2oz. of braised lamb to each bun

Add desired amount of cabbage

Add the top bun (top of the bun to ya!)

Eat, drink and be merry!

Makes about 24 sliders2doz. Mini potato buns1ea. Lamb Shoulder, boneless (5-7#)8oz. Leeks, large dice8oz. Carrots, peeled, large dice8oz. Celery, large dice6ea. Garlic cloves, smashed1Tbs Kosher salt1tsp black pepper, fresh ground3ea. Bay leaves3oz. Vegetable oil2pint SmithWicks Red AleMethod:Garlic Aioli -oz. garlic, fresh, chopped finely2cup mayonnaise2tsp garlic powder2oz. lemon juiceCabbage -1head green cabbage2 cup chicken broth2oz. cider vinegar1Tbs Kosher saltCut the green cabbage in 8ths.To assemble the sliders -