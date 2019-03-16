VU Rooftop serving Irish classics this St. Patrick's Day

This year you can celebrate St. Patrick's Day 22 stories high! VU Rooftop in the South Loop is serving up some classic Irish dishes with a twist.
Name of event: St. Patrick's Day Weekend at VU Rooftop Bar
Date: March 16 and March 17
Hours: 4pm to close
Address: 133 East Cermak, Chicago
For more information about VU Rooftop, visit https://www.vurooftop.com/
Name of dish: VU's Irish Lamb Sliders
Ingredients:
Makes about 24 sliders
2doz. Mini potato buns
1ea. Lamb Shoulder, boneless (5-7#)
8oz. Leeks, large dice
8oz. Carrots, peeled, large dice
8oz. Celery, large dice
6ea. Garlic cloves, smashed
1Tbs Kosher salt
1tsp black pepper, fresh ground
3ea. Bay leaves
3oz. Vegetable oil
2pint SmithWicks Red Ale
Preparation:
Method:
- Preheat oven to 300 and set the leprechaun trap.
- Season the lamb shoulder with salt and pepper.
- In a shallow, large bottomed pot (with a lid), heat 2oz. vegetable oil over a med/high flame. Once the oil starts to smoke slightly, carefully add the lamb and begin to sear the meat, turning periodically as to evenly brown all sides.
- Once the lamb is evenly browned, pull from the pan and lower heat to medium. Add the leeks, carrots, celery and garlic. Begin to sweat gently.
- Once the vegetables are sweat and the leeks begin to become translucent, add the bay leaves and deglaze with 2 pints of ale.
- Bring ale and vegetables to a boil, lower to a simmer.
- Add the lamb back to the pan and continue to simmer.
- Cover the pot and place in oven for 1.5 hours or until the lamb is tender
- Remove the pot from the oven and leave lamb in stock at room temperature for 1hour.
- Remove the lamb from the stock (reserve the stock) and pull the meat into stands.
- Strain the cooking liquid and return to the pot along with the pulled lamb meat. Return the stock to a simmer and heat the pulled meat through.
Garlic Aioli -
oz. garlic, fresh, chopped finely
2cup mayonnaise
2tsp garlic powder
2oz. lemon juice
- Add all ingredients together and whisk thoroughly.
Cabbage -
1head green cabbage
2 cup chicken broth
2oz. cider vinegar
1Tbs Kosher salt
Cut the green cabbage in 8ths.
- Place in the pot with the chicken broth, vinegar and salt.
- Bring liquid to a simmer and cover the pot with a tight lid.
- Braise the cabbage for approximately 1 hour.
To assemble the sliders -
- Lightly butter the potato buns on both sides. Toast the buns lightly golden
- Spread a small amount of the garlic aioli across the bun
- Add about 2oz. of braised lamb to each bun
- Add desired amount of cabbage
- Add the top bun (top of the bun to ya!)
- Eat, drink and be merry!