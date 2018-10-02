Waffles and more: What's trending on Chicago's food scene?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to uncover which restaurants have been most discussed this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at Chicago businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month.
Read on to see which spots are on a hot streak, right now.
---
Churro Waffle
Photo: churro waffle/Yelp
Open since July, this breakfast and brunch spot, which offers waffles and more, is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "breakfast & brunch" on Yelp.
Citywide, breakfast and brunch spots saw review counts increase by a median of 2 percent over the past month, but Churro Waffle saw a 72.2 percent increase, maintaining a sound 4.5-star rating throughout.
Located at 2845 W. Irving Park Road in Irving Park, Churro Waffle offers its famous waffles; breakfast fare like burritos, crepes, French toast and protein bowls; and lunch choices such as salads and burgers.
Bixi Beer
Photo: lynn s./Yelp
Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Logan Square's Bixi Beer, the brewpub and Asian fusion spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.
While businesses categorized as "Asian fusion" on Yelp increased their review counts by a median of 1.9 percent over the past month, Bixi Beer bagged a 57.1 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a strong four-star rating.
Established in July at 2515 N. Milwaukee Ave., Bixi Beer offers Asian- and American-influenced fare such as bao sandwiches, massaman curry and a tomato salad with peach, tofu and pesto. A raw bar containing oysters, shrimp, lobster and crab is also on offer.
Mini Mott
Photo: tim m./Yelp
Logan Square's Mini Mott is the city's buzziest burger spot by the numbers.
The spot to score burgers and chicken wings, which opened in July at 3057 W. Logan Blvd., increased its review count by 33.9 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median review increase of 1.7 percent for the Yelp category "burgers."
Stop by Mini Mott for a straightforward menu of burgers, fries, wings and soft-serve ice cream.
Beatnik On The River
Photo: lynn s./Yelp
The Loop's Beatnik On The River is currently on the upswing in the New American category on Yelp.
While businesses categorized as "American (New)" on Yelp increased review counts by a median of 2 percent over the past month, this cocktail bar and New American spot increased its count by 44.7 percent -- and kept its rating consistent at three stars.
The business debuted in July at 180 N. Upper Wacker Drive and offers a new take on American fare with influences from Europe and Africa. Look for menu options like smoked baba ghanoush, smoked salmon croissants and curry meatballs.
Aba
Photo: aba/Yelp
Open since mid-June, this Mediterranean eatery, which offers tapas and more, is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Mediterranean" on Yelp.
Citywide, businesses tagged "Mediterranean" saw review counts increase by a median of 2.2 percent over the past month, but Aba saw a 42.5 percent increase, maintaining a strong 4.5-star rating throughout.
Located at 302 N. Green St., Floor 3, in West Town, Aba offers Mediterranean fare with a California twist. Menu items from chef CJ Jacobson include crispy short rib hummus, lamb tartare, crusted halibut, grilled lamb chops and skirt steak shawarma.