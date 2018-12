Warm up with these festive holiday cocktails

Gillian Murphy, Tullamore D.E.W. ambassador, visited ABC7 to show viewers how to make two holiday cocktails sure to warm you up.--Heat 2 parts apple cider over a stove or in a microwave.-- Add 2 parts Tullamore D.E.W. Cider Cask and stir.-- Add 1 teaspoon of Asian Pear Blossom Honey, which you can find in food stores such as Whole Foods Market .-- Garnish with cinnamon, stir and enjoy.The Cider Cask combines two of Ireland's oldest crafts: cider-making and whiskey-making. Tullamore D.E.W. small-batch ferments fresh-pressed Irish apple juice into cider in oak casks before refilling the casks with its signature Irish whiskey. On the nose, Cider Cask shows fresh leafiness with a hint of crisp green apple and sweet malt. This light-bodied whiskey is soft and mellow with a balance of oak, creamy malt and subtle fruitiness.Combine:-- 2 parts Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey-- 1 part Drambuie-- A dash of Scrappy's Orange bitters or Angostura bittersA festive cocktail that warms you from the inside out.