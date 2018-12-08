FOOD & DRINK

Warm up with these festive holiday cocktails

EMBED </>More Videos

These winter whiskey cocktail recipes will keep you warm all season long.

Gillian Murphy, Tullamore D.E.W. ambassador, visited ABC7 to show viewers how to make two holiday cocktails sure to warm you up.

The Enchanted Apple

--Heat 2 parts apple cider over a stove or in a microwave.
-- Add 2 parts Tullamore D.E.W. Cider Cask and stir.
-- Add 1 teaspoon of Asian Pear Blossom Honey, which you can find in food stores such as Whole Foods Market .
-- Garnish with cinnamon, stir and enjoy.

The Cider Cask combines two of Ireland's oldest crafts: cider-making and whiskey-making. Tullamore D.E.W. small-batch ferments fresh-pressed Irish apple juice into cider in oak casks before refilling the casks with its signature Irish whiskey. On the nose, Cider Cask shows fresh leafiness with a hint of crisp green apple and sweet malt. This light-bodied whiskey is soft and mellow with a balance of oak, creamy malt and subtle fruitiness.

The Festive Old Fashioned

Combine:
-- 2 parts Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey
-- 1 part Drambuie
-- A dash of Scrappy's Orange bitters or Angostura bitters

A festive cocktail that warms you from the inside out.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodwhiskeyalcoholcocktailholidayholiday recipes
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Breakfast, brunch and dim sum: are these trending Chicago restaurants on your radar?
Volunteer at Northern Illinois Food Bank to help feed thousands
The Original Island Shrimp House brings seafood dining to Palos Park
#Trending: What's heating up Chicago's food scene this month
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman slips out of handcuffs, escapes custody at Cook County courthouse
Man who drove into counterprotesters at Charlottesville rally convicted of murder
Rap concert stampede in Italy leaves 6 dead, more than 50 hurt
Former Cub Luis Valbuena killed in car crash
ADORABLE VIDEO: Squirrel climbs onto UPS driver's head during delivery
1 killed, 7 wounded in Friday shootings
Man coughs up blood clot in perfect shape of bronchial tree
ComEd customers may be eligible for damage reimbursement after Thanksgiving storm
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, cold Saturday
Teacher accused of forcibly cutting student's hair charged with 6 misdemeanors
Tips to make vitamins work better
Holiday weight gain has you worried? Follow these tips
More News