Warm up with these festive holiday cocktails

The Enchanted Apple
--Heat 2 parts apple cider over a stove or in a microwave.
-- Add 2 parts Tullamore D.E.W. Cider Cask and stir.
-- Add 1 teaspoon of Asian Pear Blossom Honey, which you can find in food stores such as Whole Foods Market .
-- Garnish with cinnamon, stir and enjoy.
The Cider Cask combines two of Ireland's oldest crafts: cider-making and whiskey-making. Tullamore D.E.W. small-batch ferments fresh-pressed Irish apple juice into cider in oak casks before refilling the casks with its signature Irish whiskey. On the nose, Cider Cask shows fresh leafiness with a hint of crisp green apple and sweet malt. This light-bodied whiskey is soft and mellow with a balance of oak, creamy malt and subtle fruitiness.
The Festive Old Fashioned
Combine:
-- 2 parts Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey
-- 1 part Drambuie
-- A dash of Scrappy's Orange bitters or Angostura bitters
