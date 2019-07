BJ's Market & Baker cooks up Taste of Chicago menu items

Dry-brine the chicken: In a bowl, toss the chicken pieces with 1 tablespoon kosher salt and 1 1/2 teaspoons black pepper; cover and refrigerate overnight or up to 24 hours.

Make the dip and dredge: In a bowl, whisk together the milk, eggs and hot sauce. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour and 2 teaspoons sea salt. Dredge the chicken in the flour mixture, then dip in the milk mixture, then in the flour mixture again(pressing the flour into the breast), shaking off the excess after each step. Heat the vegetable oil in a deep fryer to 350 F. Set a wire rack on top of a rimmed baking sheet and set aside. Working in batches, lower the chicken into the fryer and fry until crisp, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Remove the chicken and let it drain on the rack.

Make the spicy coating: Carefully ladle frying oil into a medium heatproof bowl and whisk in the cayenne pepper, brown sugar, 3/4 teaspoon sea salt, 1 teaspoon black pepper, the paprika and garlic powder. Baste the spice mixture over the hot fried chicken and serve immediately; garnish with coleslaw and pickles.

CHICAGO (WLS) --is July 10-14 at Grant Park.Longtimeparticipant Chef John Meyer of BJ's Market & Baker joined ABC7 to show us what he's cooking up this year.To learn more about the Taste, and for a list of participating eateries, click here IngredientsChicken breast (about 5oz each) patted dryKosher salt and freshly ground black pepper1 cup butter milk2 large eggs1 tablespoon Louisiana-style hot sauceFor the dredge:2 cups all-purpose flour2 T cornstarchSea saltBlack pepperVegetable oil, for fryingFor the spicy coating:1/2 cup hot frying oil3 tablespoons cayenne pepper1 tablespoon packed light brown sugarSea salt and freshly ground black pepper1/2 teaspoon paprika1/2 teaspoon garlic powderPickle slices, for servingDirections