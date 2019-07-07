BJ's Market & Baker cooks up Taste of Chicago menu items

Longtime Taste of Chicago participant Chef John Meyer of BJ's Market & Baker joined ABC7 to show us what he's cooking up this year.
Recipe:
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Ingredients
For the dry brine:
Chicken breast (about 5oz each) patted dry
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
For the dip:
1 cup butter milk
2 large eggs
1 tablespoon Louisiana-style hot sauce
For the dredge:
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 T cornstarch
Sea salt
Black pepper
Vegetable oil, for frying
For the spicy coating:
1/2 cup hot frying oil
3 tablespoons cayenne pepper
1 tablespoon packed light brown sugar
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
Pickle slices, for serving
Preparation:
Directions
- Dry-brine the chicken: In a bowl, toss the chicken pieces with 1 tablespoon kosher salt and 1 1/2 teaspoons black pepper; cover and refrigerate overnight or up to 24 hours.
- Make the dip and dredge: In a bowl, whisk together the milk, eggs and hot sauce. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour and 2 teaspoons sea salt.
- Dredge the chicken in the flour mixture, then dip in the milk mixture, then in the flour mixture again(pressing the flour into the breast), shaking off the excess after each step.
- Heat the vegetable oil in a deep fryer to 350 F. Set a wire rack on top of a rimmed baking sheet and set aside. Working in batches, lower the chicken into the fryer and fry until crisp, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Remove the chicken and let it drain on the rack.
- Make the spicy coating: Carefully ladle frying oil into a medium heatproof bowl and whisk in the cayenne pepper, brown sugar, 3/4 teaspoon sea salt, 1 teaspoon black pepper, the paprika and garlic powder. Baste the spice mixture over the hot fried chicken and serve immediately; garnish with coleslaw and pickles.