Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with Hudsonville Ice Cream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Blogger Lauren Nolan of Lake Shore Lady joined ABC7 with her ice cream creation featuring Hudsonville Ice Cream Prep time: 10 minutesTotal time: 10 minutes2 pints or 1 48 oz carton of your favorite Hudsonville Ice Cream flavor1 10 or 12 count package of waffle cone bowls (or regular waffle cones)cup of chocolate sauce1 -2 cups of your favorite fruit: raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, etc.1 can of whipped cream1 small jar of sprinkles1 jar maraschino cherriesBreak up the waffle cone bowls into "chip" size pieces. Spread on a platter in an even layer.Add 4 big scoops of your favorite Hudsonville Ice Cream on top.Drizzle chocolate sauce over the "chips" and ice cream.Sprinkle fruit over the platter.Add whipped cream to a few open spots in between the ice cream.Add your favorite sprinkles on top!Garnish with maraschino cherries and serve!This recipe is totally customizable! Try it with a caramel or butterscotch sauce, chocolate chips, candies, or other favorite toppings.Serve right away so it doesn't melt!