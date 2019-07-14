Food & Drink

Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with Hudsonville Ice Cream

By Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Blogger Lauren Nolan of Lake Shore Lady joined ABC7 with her ice cream creation featuring Hudsonville Ice Cream.

Ice Cream Nachos

Yields 6-10 servings

These ice cream nachos are perfect for your next party - especially if you'll have kiddos around to help you assemble them!


Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

2 pints or 1 48 oz carton of your favorite Hudsonville Ice Cream flavor

o If you'd like to use more flavors than just 1-2, you can!

1 10 or 12 count package of waffle cone bowls (or regular waffle cones)

cup of chocolate sauce

1 -2 cups of your favorite fruit: raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, etc.

1 can of whipped cream

1 small jar of sprinkles

1 jar maraschino cherries

Instructions

Break up the waffle cone bowls into "chip" size pieces. Spread on a platter in an even layer.

Add 4 big scoops of your favorite Hudsonville Ice Cream on top.

Drizzle chocolate sauce over the "chips" and ice cream.

Sprinkle fruit over the platter.

Add whipped cream to a few open spots in between the ice cream.

Add your favorite sprinkles on top!

Garnish with maraschino cherries and serve!

Notes

This recipe is totally customizable! Try it with a caramel or butterscotch sauce, chocolate chips, candies, or other favorite toppings.

Serve right away so it doesn't melt!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagoblognationalice cream
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed in tanker crash on I-55; lanes closed
Person hit, killed by Blue Line train in Logan Square
What to do if ICE agents show up at your door
Powerful earthquakes strike in Indonesia and Australia
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, breezy with scattered storms Sunday
U.S. Census seeks teacher 'ambassadors' for accurate count
Man stabbed to death on Red Line train
Show More
Man wanted in robbery of 5 Chase banks, most recently in Skokie
3 pedestrians, including child, hit by driver near Field Museum
Florida man kicks gator's face, saves dog
Pepper grower awarded $23.3 million in Sriracha lawsuit
Activists rally at Daley Plaza ahead of possible ICE raids
More TOP STORIES News