CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Blogger Lauren Nolan of Lake Shore Lady joined ABC7 with her ice cream creation featuring Hudsonville Ice Cream.
Ice Cream Nachos
Yields 6-10 servings
These ice cream nachos are perfect for your next party - especially if you'll have kiddos around to help you assemble them!
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
2 pints or 1 48 oz carton of your favorite Hudsonville Ice Cream flavor
o If you'd like to use more flavors than just 1-2, you can!
1 10 or 12 count package of waffle cone bowls (or regular waffle cones)
cup of chocolate sauce
1 -2 cups of your favorite fruit: raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, etc.
1 can of whipped cream
1 small jar of sprinkles
1 jar maraschino cherries
Instructions
Break up the waffle cone bowls into "chip" size pieces. Spread on a platter in an even layer.
Add 4 big scoops of your favorite Hudsonville Ice Cream on top.
Drizzle chocolate sauce over the "chips" and ice cream.
Sprinkle fruit over the platter.
Add whipped cream to a few open spots in between the ice cream.
Add your favorite sprinkles on top!
Garnish with maraschino cherries and serve!
Notes
This recipe is totally customizable! Try it with a caramel or butterscotch sauce, chocolate chips, candies, or other favorite toppings.
Serve right away so it doesn't melt!
Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with Hudsonville Ice Cream
