This easy roasted tomato salsa recipe is sure to be a hit at your next gathering

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Chef Dan Munoz shows us how to make Bar Chido's roasted tomato salsa.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- There are so many celebrations happening this weekend for graduations, Cinco de Mayo... and Mother's Day!

All of which will need good food.

Bar Chido, which is already seeing success in the west suburbs, is opening a new spot in downtown Downers Grove.

Chef Dan Munoz is the Executive Chef of Bar Chido, where he specialized in modern Mexican Street food. He joined ABC7 Chicago live Friday morning to demo some easy recipes for salsa you can make at home.

Bar Chido's Roasted Tomato Salsa


Ingredients:
  • 8 oz. Roma Tomatoes

  • 2.5 oz. Tomatillos

  • 1 Serrano Pepper


  • 6 oz. Spanish Onion

  • .5 oz. Garlic Cloves

  • 1 tbsp. Lime Juice

  • 1 tbsp. Cilantro

  • Salt, to taste

  • Water (if needed)


    • Directions:

    1. In a 500 degree oven, roast tomatoes, tomatillos, onions, serrano, and garlic. Keep all vegetables separate since they will cook at different rates.
    2. Once vegetables are done, place in a bowl and blend using a stick blender (immersion blender). You want to get a somewhat chunky consistency.
    3. Add chopped cilantro, lime juice, and salt.
    4. If salsa is too thick, add some water to loosen it up and Enjoy!

    Chido's owners also have "Fuller House" in Hinsdale and "Pierce Tavern" in Downers Grove.

    Bar Chido is open for lunch and dinner.
