WCL celebrates southern cooking, mardi gras with chefs Julius Russell, Brian Jupiter

Mardi Gras is almost here and Chef Julius Russell, Chef Brian Jupiter and Packaged Goods are throwing a good old southern dinner to celebrate.

Mardi Gras is almost here and Chef Julius Russell, a private chef, international culinary ambassador and Executive Director of A Tale of Two Chefs; Chef Jupiter, owner and Executive Chef of Frontier and Ina Mae's Tavern; and Packaged Goods are throwing a good old southern dinner to celebrate.

On March 3 - they are having two seatings at Ina Mae's Tavern with a Mardi Gras pop-up Bayou dinner. The seatings are at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

To find out more and get tickets, visit Ina Mae's website.

The chefs gave WCL a preview of this delicious event and sent two people in the studio audience home with a pair of tickets.

Dishes they brought:
  • Blackened Snapper Po'boy with Spicy Slaw and Truffle Mushroom Compote


  • Bywater Smashed Baby Potatoes with Charred Scallions and Rabbit Gravy


  • Uptown Duck Confit Mac and Cheese with Tasso Buttered Breadcrumbs
