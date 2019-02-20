WCL celebrates southern cooking, mardi gras with chefs Julius Russell, Brian Jupiter

Mardi Gras is almost here and Chef Julius Russell, a private chef, international culinary ambassador and Executive Director of A Tale of Two Chefs; Chef Jupiter, owner and Executive Chef of Frontier and Ina Mae's Tavern; and Packaged Goods are throwing a good old southern dinner to celebrate.
On March 3 - they are having two seatings at Ina Mae's Tavern with a Mardi Gras pop-up Bayou dinner. The seatings are at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The chefs gave WCL a preview of this delicious event and sent two people in the studio audience home with a pair of tickets.
Dishes they brought: Blackened Snapper Po'boy with Spicy Slaw and Truffle Mushroom Compote Bywater Smashed Baby Potatoes with Charred Scallions and Rabbit Gravy Uptown Duck Confit Mac and Cheese with Tasso Buttered Breadcrumbs