WCL celebrates southern cooking, mardi gras with chefs Julius Russell, Brian Jupiter

Blackened Snapper Po'boy with Spicy Slaw and Truffle Mushroom Compote

Bywater Smashed Baby Potatoes with Charred Scallions and Rabbit Gravy

Uptown Duck Confit Mac and Cheese with Tasso Buttered Breadcrumbs

Mardi Gras is almost here and Chef Julius Russell, a private chef, international culinary ambassador and Executive Director of A Tale of Two Chefs; Chef Jupiter, owner and Executive Chef of Frontier and Ina Mae's Tavern; and Packaged Goods are throwing a good old southern dinner to celebrate.On March 3 - they are having two seatings at Ina Mae's Tavern with a Mardi Gras pop-up Bayou dinner. The seatings are at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.To find out more and get tickets, visit Ina Mae's website The chefs gave WCL a preview of this delicious event and sent two people in the studio audience home with a pair of tickets.Dishes they brought: