Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets back on menu thanks to Chance the Rapper

Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today. — Chance The Rapper Album in July (@chancetherapper) May 4, 2019

Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance.

The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK.

Let’s freakin’ do this! https://t.co/qrtvWXjj9V — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 4, 2019

Spicy Chicken Nuggets are officially back on August 19th

RT to save my fingers — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 25, 2019

The people have spoken and Wendy's listened. Spicy chicken nuggets are officially back on the menu beginning August 19.Fans of the spicy nugget have Chicago-native Chance the Rapper to thank after he pleaded that Wendy's bring them back in a tweet.Wendy's followed up by retweeting Chance, and promised "the people in charge" would bring back the nuggets if the tweet could reach 2 million likes.It took less than 48 hours to reach that goal so Wendy's teased everyone with another tweet on June 24 saying the "The stars have aligned".The fast-food chain took it a step further by tweeting out a "save the date" calendar invite for August 19.So the countdown begins. There are now 55 days until the return of the Wendy's spicy chicken nugget.