'Wentworth Seafood House' debuts in Chinatown

Seafood fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Located at 2229 S. Wentworth Ave. (between Alexander St & 22nd Pl) in Chinatown, the fresh arrival is called Wentworth Seafood House.
This newcomer--located in the former La Mom Kitchen space, which closed up shop last year--specializes in traditional Chinese breakfast fare, seafood dishes, boba and cheese mousse teas.
On the breakfast menu, expect to see an array of congee (rice porridge) options like lotus and yam, seafood and pumpkin, and shredded pork with preserved egg. Each dish also comes with a side of fried dough.
There's a variety of snacks on offer, too, such as fried chive dumplings, crispy shrimp rolls and pan-friend daikon radish cake.
For lunch and dinner options, there's a selection of wonton soups, crab with a spicy Hong Kong-style seafood sauce, whole steamed crab with vermicelli noodles and scallops with enoki mushrooms.
Rounding things out is an extensive menu of boba, milk tea and cheese mousse tea drinks, such as matcha milk tea and sea salt milk tea mousse.
Wentworth Seafood House has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Rina L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 11th, said: "We went Wentworth for their Cantonese breakfast. We had congees, fried bread and shrimp crepes. Yummy! especially love their shrimp crepes--probably best I have had in Chicago."
Yelper Anitha N. added: "This place has a very welcoming feel. Authentic, well prepared, fresh ingredients and a very nice wait staff! A real treat on this snowy day. We will return!"
And Diana H. said: "New restaurant in town, decided to give it a try. Their boba milk tea is good and the dishes are flavorful."
Wentworth Seafood House is now open at 2229 S Wentworth Ave., so stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood.
