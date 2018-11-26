West Loop gets a new cocktail bar: The Darling

A new cocktail bar has made its debut in the neighborhood. The new arrival to the West Loop, called The Darling, is located at 905 W. Randolph St.
The upscale restaurant and bar offers two spaces: The Library, a reservations required venue offering both drinks and dining, and The Ballroom, a Thursday-Sunday social club that can host large parties and "VIP reservations."
The Library's extensive menu features a variety of bar snacks -- like crispy baby octopus with a garlic aioli and chickpea frites with shishito peppers -- small and large plates and desserts. As for cocktails, Yelpers recommend the Botanical Bees Knees, a classic combining earl grey tea-infused gin, lemon juice, lavender and honey. (View the menu here.)
The Darling has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Levi L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 17, wrote, "Ambiance is great. You're in this old-time library. Creative, not overly sweet drinks (we all loved the Desert Rose), copious amounts of food! I mean insane portions."
Yelper Tiffany L. added, "The cover of the menu states "a floral dictionary," and I would say that is very accurate because their cocktails veer very floral/herbal/earthy. I enjoyed mine (Botanical Bees Knees) because it wasn't too sweet."
Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Darling is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Sunday as well as Tuesday-Friday, and from 4 p.m.-3 a.m. on Saturday.
