West Loop gets a new Korean spot: SoJu BBQ

A new Korean barbecue restaurant has debuted in the neighborhood. The newcomer to the West Loop, called SoJu BBQ, is located at 36 S. Ashland Ave.
From owner and chef Jake Lee, this spot is in its soft opening stage and is offering dinner options such as slow-cooked beef short ribs in a soy-ginger marinade, rib-eye, Korean-style brisket, grilled pork belly and chicken with spicy gochujang. The proteins are accompanied by a variety of banchan (side dishes).
On its website, the restaurant says it uses high-quality ingredients and is serving up modern Korean barbecue that has "depth in flavor, texture and uniqueness."
SoJu BBQ has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp.
Joyce C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 14, wrote, "Portions are generous and the meat is high quality and perfectly cooked. The atmosphere is so cute and trendy. There are so few good Korean places in Chicago so I'm so happy that there are more options now."
Yelper Sean X. added, "One of the few Korean barbecue restaurants in Chicago. We tried all of the meat dishes and the short rib was the best. Decent-sized portions and there were some sides dishes for vegetarians as well."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. SoJu BBQ is open from 5-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
