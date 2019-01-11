West Loop's Kumiko offers Japanese whiskies, sake and more

A new Japanese bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The newcomer to West Loop, called Kumiko, is located at 630 W. Lake St. (between Desplaines and Jefferson streets).
Expect to be welcomed with a pot of hot tea at this classy spot offering Japanese whiskies, shochu and sake, as well as spirit-free drinks. The eight-seat formal bar offers notable cocktails, such as the Bright One with yuzu, honey, Seedlip Garden 108, Fever Tree ginger beer and herbs. It also offers an omasake experience, pairing five cocktails with small bites like smoked mackerel and savory egg custard made with matsutake mushroom. (Check out this spot's website here.)
Kumiko has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Tiffany L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 30, wrote, "From the moment you enter and are offered tea to 'warm you up,' you can tell that no stone was left unturned as far as attention to detail. There are the delicately hand-crafted sliding wooden windows separating the bar and the kitchen, shipped straight from Japan."
Yelper Jessica P. added, "Super great new bar. Not a gastropub. Too classy for that. Think fine dining for alcohol. The food bites are also amazing. The prawn is legitimately one of the best bites I've had."
Kumiko is open from 5 p.m.--1 a.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and 5 p.m.-midnight on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
