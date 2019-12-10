Food & Drink

White Castle frozen burgers recalled due to possible listeria

A recall has been issued for fast food favorite that sells in your grocery store's frozen food section.

White Castle is recalling its famous cheeseburger sliders for possible listeria contamination.

The recall includes frozen 6 pack cheeseburgers, 6-pack hamburgers, 6-pack jalapeno cheeseburgers, 16-pack hamburgers, and 16 pack cheeseburgers with 'Best By' dates between August 4 and August 17, 2020.

White Castle says the listeria was found in a sample taken from one of the chain's manufacturers. There have been no reported illnesses.

The FDA says customers should throw away the products immediately, or return the items to the store of purchase for a refund.

For more information, visit: www.fda.gov.
