White Castle offering free bacon sliders, but there's a catch

Bacon. Did you know the tasty meat that dresses up a platter of eggs and adds flavor salads has its own day?Saturday is International Bacon Day and one fast food restaurant has found a unique way to celebrate.White Castle will give any customer who has the word "Bacon" on their ID the new $3 Bacon Threesome for free on Saturday. So if your last name is Bacon, you live on Bacon Street or in Bacon, Indiana, you're in luck.The fast food restaurant is promoting its new line of bacon-enhanced sliders.