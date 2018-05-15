FOOD & DRINK

White Castle offering free food to celebrate National Slider Day

EMBED </>More Videos

White Castle is giving away a free slider and small drink to each customer with any purchase on Tuesday. (WLS)

White Castle is celebrating National Slider Day.

Yes, it's a made-up holiday created by the fast food chain to honor their tiny burgers - but that means you can get free White Castle sliders! White Castle is giving away a free slider and small drink to each customer with any purchase on Tuesday.

And if that's not enough to satisfy your cravings, the flavor of White Castle's Slider has been captured in a scented candle. White Castle is offering its Slider-scented candle at HouseofCrave.com with 100 percent of net proceeds benefiting Autism Speaks, an advocacy organization benefiting autism research.

The Original Slider-scented candle comes in a ceramic replica of the White Castle Slider box and is being sold for $15.

Since 2010, over 10,000 Original Slider-scented candles have been sold, raising more than $150,000 for autism research.
