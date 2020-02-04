Food & Drink

White Castle expects record turnout this Valentine's Day

Make this Valentine's Day special by "sliding" in to a local White Castle restaurant.

Now in its 29th year, the fast-food chain is once again offering what it calls a "one-of-a-kind dining experience" at participating restaurants in 14 states, including Illinois.

But make room for other "cravers" because White Castle is expecting a record turnout of more than 30,000 people this year.

The restaurants will be decorated with balloons, colorful centerpieces, and photo backdrops where guests can take selfies.

Limited reservations are still available through OpenTable's app or Website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagoillinoisvalentine's daywhite castlefast food restauranthamburger
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Street performer stabbed on Loop Red Line platform, woman in custody
Chicago Weather: High waves, snow in forecast midweek
5-year-old boy, grandfather killed in Cicero fire ID'd
'I have the Coronavirus': Man wearing sign sprays Lysol on produce at Walmart
Sports Illustrated honors Kobe Bryant with 100-page special edition
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads not guilty in bribery case
Palos Hills woman says she lost more than $5K in fake boss email scam
Show More
At least half of Iowa Caucus results expected by day's end
Forever 21 reaches tentative deal to sell for $81M
State of the Union 2020 live stream, time, info
Puppy starves to death after men abandon it in apartment
Coyote rescued from Florida bay, but faces euthanization
More TOP STORIES News