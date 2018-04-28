White Sox fans have variety of new food options at Guaranteed Rate Field

Familiar names like Beggars Pizza make an appearance, and Revolution Brewing has the Sox Social lounge in left field stocked with craft beer.
"We will have varying activities, you never know who's gonna be up here, maybe people up here signing autographs, we may shoot some of our White Sox TV content from this location, so it's always gonna be a place that's gonna be active throughout a ballgame," said White Sox Senior V.P. of Sales & Marketing Brooks Boyer.
In the concourses, fans can find a trio of specialty sausages from Johnsonville.
The "Change-Up" features chipotle Monterrey Jack chicken sausage topped with black bean salsa. The "Slurve" is a beer cheddar brat with caramelized onions and spicy mustard, while "The Cutter" is Southwestern chorizo sausage crowned with cotija cheese and guac. A Cuban burger is stacked with ham, shredded pork, sliced pickles and Swiss.
For dessert, try either Prairie Farms ice cream or Affy Tapples with caramel chocolate-dipped pretzel rods.
In the Stadium Club, Levy Restaurants is tackling a few new items, including a trio of fried chicken sliders and the South Side Horseshoe, which is inspired by the Springfield open-faced sandwich.
"It's just kind of a nice blend of the South Side flavors with an idea from Southern Illinois. Blue collar communities, mash 'em up a little bit," said Levy Restaurants Executive Chef Troy Tornabeni.
Tornabeni tops an Italian sausage patty with giardiniera, mustard and fries - a lot of fries - and drizzles it with beer cheese. Then he adds more fries and some flat leaf parsley for comic effect.
A pozole salad might be in order afterward.
"There's some hominy, some guajillo puree, radishes, cilantro...your pozole soup in salad form," he said.
In the Club Level, expect to see Buffalo chicken empanadas this year, along with a Taylor Street staple: the meatball sub.
"They gave me and my team a lot of room to play and dig in and see what was on South Side and what could we bring around," he said.
For more information, visit: https://www.mlb.com/whitesox/ballpark/concessions.
In this week's Extra Course video, Steve takes a look at the new craft beer room in left field, set up by Chicago's own Revolution Brewing.