Wicker Park gets a new bar: Machine: Engineered Dining & Drink

There's a brand-new bar in town. Called Machine: Engineered Dining & Drink, the newcomer is located at 1846 W. Division St. in Wicker Park.
This upscale eatery offers starters such as carrot tartare, apple and kale bowls with dried cranberries, pecans, grapes and goat cheese and and marbled potatoes and clams.
Looking for something heartier? Hone in on entrees such as the roasted half chicken with truffle honey, turnips and Brussels sprouts or bucatini with shiitake mushrooms and shaved egg whites. This place also offers a wide variety of alcoholic libations and caters. (Here's the menu.)
With a four-star rating out of 29 reviews on Yelp so far, Machine: Engineered Dining & Drink has gotten a good response.
Camille G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 15, wrote, "Interesting, inspiring and comfortable. I want to describe the menu as inspired but there is something also incredibly familiar and comforting about it."
Yelper Viktoria V. added, "Was excited for a new spot to open in Wicker Park, so I came in for dinner with a friend the very first night they opened. I'm super impressed."
Head on over to check it out: Machine: Engineered Dining & Drink is open from 11-2 a.m. on weekdays, 9-3 a.m. on Saturday, and 9-2 a.m. on Sunday.
