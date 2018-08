Wicker Park gets a new, modern barbershop: Grooming Lounge Chicago

Time for a trim? A new barbershop has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Grooming Lounge Chicago , the fresh addition is located at 1258 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Wicker Park.Grooming Lounge touts itself as a modern, upscale barbershop and says it wants clients to "experience the world-class art of grooming and services in a therapeutic club atmosphere," per its website Get a haircut ($29-$34), urban shave ($35), chest trim ($20) or detox facial ($45) at the new neighborhood spot. You can also choose between six packages from The Highball ($21 for a shampoo and buzz cut) to The Hot Toddy ($65 for a shampoo, haircut, styling, toning, exfoliation and more). See the full list of services on the Grooming Lounge's website With a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, the new barbershop is on its way to developing a local fan base.Gino I., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 29, said, "Corey and Hal have always provided great haircuts and conversations. I appreciate the time and care taken to make sure I'm happy with my cut. The new place has a great feel and cool vibe."Yelper J K. added , "Just like a McMuffin after a late night out, I'm loving it! Cory is the best stylist. I come in messed up and always walk out cleaned up and feeling mighty fine. I love the relaxed atmosphere."Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Grooming Lounge Chicago is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)